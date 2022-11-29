  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Brazil 1-0 Switzerland, FIFA World Cup 2022: Casemiro sends Brazil to last 16

Video journalist, wife found dead at home in north Karnataka

They were married three weeks ago

November 29, 2022 10:22 am | Updated 10:22 am IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
A representational photo of a cameraperson at work. The husband quit his job as a cameraperson for a TV channel about a month ago.

A representational photo of a cameraperson at work. The husband quit his job as a cameraperson for a TV channel about a month ago.

A video journalist and his wife were found dead in their house in Muddebihal in Vijayapura district of Karnataka on Monday November 28.

Tippanna Siddappa Hosmani, 34, and his wife Sujata Hosmani, 30, were found dead in separate rooms in their house near the APMC market. They were married three weeks ago.

Tippanna was a former cameraperson for a Kannada TV news channel. He had quit his job a month ago.

Police have learnt that there was no problem with their marriage. Their families had agreed to their marriage, said a police officer.

The bodies were taken for post-mortem to the taluk hospital.

A case has been registered.

( Those who are suffering from depression or suicidal thoughts can call the 24-hour helpline 104)

Related stories

MoU signed for construction of farm ponds in nine districts
Over 500 students benefit from job fair
Dacoity accused traced and nabbed after a decade in Hubballi
Officer expresses displeasure over poor sanitation in Kalyana Karnataka region

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.