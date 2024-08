After the crest gates of the Linganamakki dam were opened to release excess water on August 1, Jog Falls gained vigour.

Authorities released 10,000 cusecs of water following heavy rains in Karnataka.

Hundreds of people could be seen enjoying the majestic view of the falls at Jog where the Shravati river plunges from a height of 830 feet. As the water falls, it raises a veil of mist that covers the falls. The visitors have to wait for wind to clear the mist for a view of Jog Falls.