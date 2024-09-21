ADVERTISEMENT

Fight among Dasara elephants sparks scare among passers-by in Mysuru

Updated - September 21, 2024 10:43 am IST - MYSURU

An angry Dhananjaya pursued Kanjan, which fled out of the Eastern Gate of Mysuru palace

The Hindu Bureau

A screen grab of Dasara elephant Dhananjaya chasing fellow Dasara elephant Kanjan out of Mysuru Palace at night on September 20, 2024.

A fight broke out between two Dasara elephants in Mysuru palace at night on September 20, with one chasing the other out of their enclosure.

ADVERTISEMENT

Argument among Dasara elephants in Mysuru palace on September 20, 2024. | Video Credit: Special Arrangement

The sight of one elephant chasing another sparked a scare among the passersby. One the elephants fled from Mysuru palace through the Eastern Gate after knocking down the barricades placed near the entrance.

According to sources, a quarrel broke out between Dasara elephants Dhananjaya, aged around 43, and Kanjan, aged about 25, during feeding time. Dhananjaya, with a mahout astride, tried to attack Kanjan, which ran away. 

An angry Dhananjaya pursued Kanjan, which fled out of the Eastern Gate of Mysuru palace. Thankfully, Dhananjaya stopped after taking a few paces out of the palace. Another mahout was able to reach Kanjan and bring him back to the palace premises.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US