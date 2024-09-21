Fight among Dasara elephants sparks scare among passers-by in Mysuru

A fight broke out between two Dasara elephants in Mysuru palace at night on September 20, with one chasing the other out of their enclosure.

The sight of one elephant chasing another sparked a scare among the passersby. One the elephants fled from Mysuru palace through the Eastern Gate after knocking down the barricades placed near the entrance.

According to sources, a quarrel broke out between Dasara elephants Dhananjaya, aged around 43, and Kanjan, aged about 25, during feeding time. Dhananjaya, with a mahout astride, tried to attack Kanjan, which ran away.

An angry Dhananjaya pursued Kanjan, which fled out of the Eastern Gate of Mysuru palace. Thankfully, Dhananjaya stopped after taking a few paces out of the palace. Another mahout was able to reach Kanjan and bring him back to the palace premises.