GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Fight among Dasara elephants sparks scare among passers-by in Mysuru

An angry Dhananjaya pursued Kanjan, which fled out of the Eastern Gate of Mysuru palace

Updated - September 21, 2024 10:43 am IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
A screen grab of Dasara elephant Dhananjaya chasing fellow Dasara elephant Kanjan out of Mysuru Palace at night on September 20, 2024.

A screen grab of Dasara elephant Dhananjaya chasing fellow Dasara elephant Kanjan out of Mysuru Palace at night on September 20, 2024.

A fight broke out between two Dasara elephants in Mysuru palace at night on September 20, with one chasing the other out of their enclosure.

Argument among Dasara elephants in Mysuru palace on September 20, 2024. | Video Credit: Special Arrangement

The sight of one elephant chasing another sparked a scare among the passersby. One the elephants fled from Mysuru palace through the Eastern Gate after knocking down the barricades placed near the entrance.

According to sources, a quarrel broke out between Dasara elephants Dhananjaya, aged around 43, and Kanjan, aged about 25, during feeding time. Dhananjaya, with a mahout astride, tried to attack Kanjan, which ran away. 

An angry Dhananjaya pursued Kanjan, which fled out of the Eastern Gate of Mysuru palace. Thankfully, Dhananjaya stopped after taking a few paces out of the palace. Another mahout was able to reach Kanjan and bring him back to the palace premises.

Published - September 21, 2024 10:28 am IST

Related stories

Related Topics

Mysore / Karnataka / festivals / culture (general) / wildlife

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.