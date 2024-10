Hundreds of devotees from Chikkamagaluru and neighbouring districts, in Karnataka, visited Deviramma Betta in the Chandra Drona hill range of Chikkamagaluru district on October 31.

The place known for the Deviramma temple, which attracts devotees for an annual ritual held on Naraka Chaturdashi.

Chikkamagaluru district administration and police had made arrangements for the safety of devotees who climb up the hill to take part in the annual ritual.