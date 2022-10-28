Video clip of Minister hinting at deceased inspector having paid for posting embarrasses Karnataka govt.

Minister N. Nagaraju (MTB), consoling the family of police inspector Nandeesh, who died of a cardiac arrest on Thursday.

A video clip in which Municipal Administration Minister N. Nagaraju (MTB) is purportedly heard speaking to a police officer that inspector Nandeesh, who died of a cardiac arrest on Thursday, was tense over the “₹70 lakh-₹80 lakh he paid” for the posting has created a political storm.

Reason for suspension

Nandeesh, who was inspector attached to K.R. Puram police station, was recently suspended over allowing pubs in his jurisdiction to function beyond the deadline. Mr. Nagaraju visited his house on Thursday, when the purported conversation allegedly took place.

The former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy tweeted the video on Friday, saying the Minister had himself “told the truth about cash for posting” under the incumbent regime.

“The Chief Minister who has often been challenging the ‘guts of the Opposition’ should now show the guts to break his silence on the issue and order a probe into these allegations. Who got a cut in this ₹70 lakh-₹80 lakh the inspector paid for posting? The Home Minister, the Chief Minister, any senior police officials? There should be a probe,” he tweeted.

Demand for probe

Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council B.K. Hariprasad also demanded a probe into the death of Nandeesh. “There needs to be a probe into what led to the death of the suspended inspector. There are allegations of corruption in high places behind his death,” he told media persons.

The video of the Minister where he purportedly admits to the inspector paying money for his posting comes amidst allegations of corruption in the State government. The Karnataka State Contractors’ Association has alleged a “40% kickback” in contracts awarded by the State government. Opposition Congress recently launched ‘PayCM’ campaign wherein posters having a QR code superimposed with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s photo asking people to “Pay the Chief Minister” were put up, leaving the ruling BJP livid.