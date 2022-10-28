Video clip of Minister hinting at deceased inspector having paid for posting embarrasses Karnataka govt.

JD(S) and Congress have demanded a probe into the ‘cash for posting’ allegation

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
October 28, 2022 21:49 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Minister N. Nagaraju (MTB), consoling the family of police inspector Nandeesh, who died of a cardiac arrest on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

A video clip in which Municipal Administration Minister N. Nagaraju (MTB) is purportedly heard speaking to a police officer that inspector Nandeesh, who died of a cardiac arrest on Thursday, was tense over the “₹70 lakh-₹80 lakh he paid” for the posting has created a political storm.

Reason for suspension

Nandeesh, who was inspector attached to K.R. Puram police station, was recently suspended over allowing pubs in his jurisdiction to function beyond the deadline. Mr. Nagaraju visited his house on Thursday, when the purported conversation allegedly took place.

The former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy tweeted the video on Friday, saying the Minister had himself “told the truth about cash for posting” under the incumbent regime.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Chief Minister who has often been challenging the ‘guts of the Opposition’ should now show the guts to break his silence on the issue and order a probe into these allegations. Who got a cut in this ₹70 lakh-₹80 lakh the inspector paid for posting? The Home Minister, the Chief Minister, any senior police officials? There should be a probe,” he tweeted.

Demand for probe

Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council B.K. Hariprasad also demanded a probe into the death of Nandeesh. “There needs to be a probe into what led to the death of the suspended inspector. There are allegations of corruption in high places behind his death,” he told media persons.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The video of the Minister where he purportedly admits to the inspector paying money for his posting comes amidst allegations of corruption in the State government. The Karnataka State Contractors’ Association has alleged a “40% kickback” in contracts awarded by the State government. Opposition Congress recently launched ‘PayCM’ campaign wherein posters having a QR code superimposed with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s photo asking people to “Pay the Chief Minister” were put up, leaving the ruling BJP livid.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Karnataka
Bangalore
police
corruption & bribery
Bharatiya Janata Party
Indian National Congress

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app