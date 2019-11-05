Video clip is a conspiracy to make Yediyurappa lose his post: Sriramulu

“Nobody in BJP is trying to pull down Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa from his post,” said Health Minister B. Sriramulu.

Speaking to reporters in Chitradurga on Monday, Mr. Sriramulu said the video clip was fake and a conspiracy to make the CM lose his post. He said he did not want to speak about whether Mr. Yediyurappa has accepted the voice in the clip as his or not. He said he does not have the clarity on what Yediyurappa had said about the clip. Even in the past, several attempts were made to tarnish the image of Yediyurappa and bring him down from the post of chief minister.

The party’s high command is keeping a close tab on developments after the clip was released and will take a decision.

Mr. Sriramulu said an inquiry had to be conducted to find the person behind the clip. It would have to find out who was at the meeting where the it was recorded.

He alleged that former CM Siddaramaiah was trying to create friction between Deputy CM Laxman Savadi and Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Hitting out at former Minister M.B. Patil, Mr. Sriramulu said that out of frustration Mr. Patil said BJP was engaging in cheap politics.

Referring to Mr. Siddaramaiah’s statement on byelection results, he expressed confidence that the results would be in favour of the ruling party.