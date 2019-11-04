Video clip has no meaning or legitimacy, says Yediyurappa

Accusing Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Siddaramaiah of trying to create confusion over the video in which purported references have been made to Union Home Minister Amit Shah overseeing resignations of MLAs and their stay in Mumbai, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Sunday maintained that the video neither has meaning nor legitimacy.

In damage-control mode after the video from the Bharatiya Janata Party’s meeting in Hubballi surfaced in public on Friday night, Mr. Yediyurappa said: “He [Mr. Siddaramaiah] is telling lies. We have nothing to do with the resignations of MLAs. People will teach him a lesson in the byelection for lying.”

The Chief Minister’s comments come in the wake of the Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular) deciding to submit the video before the Supreme Court as evidence. In the purported video, Mr. Yediyurappa is heard saying that Mr. Shah oversaw the resignations of MLAs from rival camps. “This [submitting video in Supreme Court] is being done for publicity. The conversation is simply being misrepresented to create confusion in Supreme Court. There is no meaning to it and I condemn this move. Probably, Congressmen themselves may not like it,” he told reporters.

Mr. Yediyurappa further said: “Those who submitted resignations did it for their own reasons. I do not have any connection with it. The BJP will decide on what to do next. I have not said we will give ticket to disqualified legislators. It is up to them to do what they want and we have not promised them anything.”

On the references to Mr. Shah in the video, the Chief Minister said: “Who did not know that they went to Mumbai? The whole country is aware of it. I have only said that. How is it related to Mr. Shah? It is foolishness to ask for his [Mr. Shah’s] resignation.”

Congress protest today

Meanwhile, KPCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao said the video shows that the coalition government was toppled unconstitutionally, and that Mr. Yediyurappa has not refuted his voice in the video. “Let the BJP conduct an internal enquiry. The video has proved that Operation Lotus was supervised by the BJP national president. It proves why legislators submitted their resignations,” he said.

Mr. Rao has also asked party leaders and workers to hold protests in all district centres on Monday, urging the President to dismiss the BJP government in the State and drop Mr. Shah from the Cabinet.