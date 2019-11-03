Video clip: Congress, JD(S) to approach apex court

The Opposition Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) have decided to approach the Supreme Court with “new evidence” against Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa who reportedly told party colleagues at a meeting in Hubballi recently that BJP national president Amit Shah oversaw the resignations of 17 MLAs in Karnataka and they would get relief from the top court and can contest elections.

A day after a video clip about this surfaced, Mr. Yediyurappa claimed that the conversation had been misconstrued and he had never linked central leaders to the resignations of the MLAs or their stay in Mumbai.

The Congress in New Delhi called the video as “new evidence” and said it only reinforces their claim that the BJP was behind the resignation of Congress and JD(S) MLAs, whose quitting brought down the majority of the H.D. Kumaraswamy-led coalition government.

Congress general secretary K.C. Venugopal said at a press conference in the party HQ, “We all know that matter is sub judice and the case is reserved for judgment on November 4.”

Mr. Venugopal said, “It is a matter of serious concern that a Chief Minister is saying that the verdict is in favour of defector MLAs and they can contest election. What does it mean?”

Meanwhile, Mr. Kumaraswamy said in Bengaluru that advocates had already submitted a statement to the Supreme Court on the video clip.

“We have been saying that the BJP engineered the defection of the MLAs. This video has given evidence and has clearly exposed how the BJP misused power and money and kept the MLAs for over two months in Mumbai. It also shows their party president’s direct involvement in the process,” he said.

The Karnataka Congress has urged President Ram Nath Kovind to dismiss the State BJP government, which was formed by “unethical, undemocratic and unconstitutional acts”. It also demanded dismissal of Mr. Shah, who is Home Minister, from the Union Cabinet since the ‘operation lotus’ was carried out at his behest.

A Congress delegation comprising KPCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao, Leader of the Opposition Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah and Leader of the Opposition in Legislative Council S.R. Patil submitted the memorandum to the President through Governor Vajubhai R. Vala, and said, “Engineering defection by coercive methods is fraud upon the Constitution and on the mandate of the people for which leaders of the BJP are instrumental.”

CM clarifies

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Yediyurappa clarified that he never intended to say that Mr. Shah oversaw resignations of the 17 MLAs and had monitored their stay in a luxury hotel in Mumbai.

“Mr. Shah has nothing do with their resignations or their stay in Mumbai hotel. All I said at a party meeting in Hubballi was that the party national leaders were aware of these developments,” Mr. Yediyurappa said. At the same time, he defended other content of the speech in which he takes exception to some party leaders not recognising the “sacrifice” of disqualified MLAs.