‘Video classes a good avenue to continue learning’

MANGALURU

02 November 2020 00:14 IST

Appreciating the initiative of a group of teachers from Dakshina Kannada to provide recorded video lectures for Class 10 students, district In-charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary said here on Sunday that the teachers have provided a new avenue for students to continue learning after Vidyagama neighbourhood schooling was stopped.

Launching Swajnana – the link through which recorded lecturers will be available on YouTube – Mr. Poojary said the State government decided to temporarily stop neighbourhood schooling following death of a teacher from Moodbidri and a few children testing positive of COVID-19 across the State.

“There is no definite answer to whether the infection was because of neighbourhood schooling. But decision was taken to stop Vidyagama for time being (which has affected learning). The recorded lectures provide a good avenue for students,” he said.

A group of about 40 teachers have recorded lectures for Class 10 students, especially from Kannada medium, who do not have access to virtual classes. These lectures in the traditional chalk and board method have been recorded at the St. Aloysius Pre University College. Lectures of nearly 30 lessons of all subjects have been recorded so far. Two lectures each are being released in the evening, starting from Sunday, as per the schedule given by the office of Deputy Director of Public Instruction (DDPI).

DDPI Malleswamy said the department has made arrangement to send these lectures in the form of Compact Disc or in pen drive to schools, which opens from Monday. Teachers can make arrangement to reach these CDs/pen drives to students who have difficulty in seeing lectures on YouTube.

Deputy Director of Pre University Education Vishnumurthy was present.