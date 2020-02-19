‘Video available to show Cong. workers throwing stones’

Health Minister B. Sriramulu has said that there was video footage available to show Congress workers throwing stones at the police during the protest against CAA in Mangaluru.

Addressing presspersons here on Wednesday, he said that while Congress leaders accused the police of mishandling the situation by resorting to firing, video footage was available to prove that some miscreants and Congress workers threw stones at the police during the protest.

Stating that the previous Congress government had withdrawn cases against members of SDPI and PFI, Mr. Sriramulu said that by withdrawing the cases, the Congress had resorted to appeasement politics.

Referring to the three Kashmiri students raising pro-Pakistan slogans in Hubballi, he said that those standing for Pakistan will not be spared. He added that the Congress is standing with anti-nationals.

Bating for Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, he said that Mr. Yediyurappa is their undisputed leader. “Our Chief Minister is doing a good job and we are with him,” he said.