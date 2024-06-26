GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Watch: 4 high-profile crime cases and quest for justice | Decode Karnataka

Watch: 4 high-profile crime cases and quest for justice | Decode Karnataka

A look at the cases involving Prajwal Revanna, Darshan, BS Yediyurappa and Suraj Revanna

Updated - June 26, 2024 04:50 pm IST

Published - June 26, 2024 04:30 pm IST

Nalme Nachiyar,K. V. Aditya Bharadwaj

Prajwal Revanna, Darshan, BS Yediyurappa. These names have dominated the headlines of late for all the wrong reasons.

Over the weekend, there was a new addition. Suraj Revanna, brother of suspended JD(S) leader and rape accused Prajwal Revanna, who has been arrested over allegations of sexually assaulting a 27 year old man.

What is the status of these cases? When the people accused of committing the crime are rich, powerful and influential, can the common aggrieved person expect justice? Have there been any similar cases against other Karnataka MLAs, MPs and Ministers?

Host: Nalme Nachiyar

Guest: KV Aditya Bharadwaj

Video and production: Ravichandran N.

Related Topics

Decode Karnataka / Karnataka

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.