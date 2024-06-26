Prajwal Revanna, Darshan, BS Yediyurappa. These names have dominated the headlines of late for all the wrong reasons.

Over the weekend, there was a new addition. Suraj Revanna, brother of suspended JD(S) leader and rape accused Prajwal Revanna, who has been arrested over allegations of sexually assaulting a 27 year old man.

What is the status of these cases? When the people accused of committing the crime are rich, powerful and influential, can the common aggrieved person expect justice? Have there been any similar cases against other Karnataka MLAs, MPs and Ministers?

Host: Nalme Nachiyar

Guest: KV Aditya Bharadwaj

Video and production: Ravichandran N.