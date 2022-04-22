Karnataka

Video | 2nd PU exams of 2022 begin in Karnataka

Students arrive to appear for 2nd PUC exam at Seshadripuram College at Kengeri in Bengaluru on April 22, 2022.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
No hijab to be allowed for students, invigilators during II PU exam
15,272 students to appear for II PU examination in Udupi district

Printable version | Apr 22, 2022 10:35:09 am | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/video-2nd-pu-exams-of-2022-begin-in-karnataka/article65344225.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY