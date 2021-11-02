Victory is proof of ‘people’s power’, says Mane

HUBBALLI

02 November 2021 21:57 IST

Congress candidate in the Hangal byelection Srinivas Mane has said that his victory in Hangal is proof of “people’s power” against what he said “money power”.

Speaking to presspersons after the results were declared in Haveri on Tuesday, Mr. Mane said that he will bow down before the people of Hangal as they have chosen to elect him in defiance of what according to him was “money power”.

He said that people of the constituency have given their response to the anti-people policies of the State Government and rejected the misrule of the BJP. He also said that his victory is a result of concerted and united efforts by Congress leaders.

Mr. Mane said that at least now the ruling party should take steps for the welfare of the people. The administrative machinery has totally collapsed in the State because of which people are forced to run from pillar to post to get their lawful rights.

Meanwhile, in his tweet on the bypoll results, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said that he will humbly accept the verdict of the people of Hangal and congratulate Mr. Mane on his win. He has also said that the government will continue to extend cooperation to facilitate the overall development of Hangal.

As per official announcement, Mr Mane secured 87,490 votes, while BJP candidate Shivaraj Sajjanar, a former MLA from Haveri, finished with 80,117 votes. Janata Dal(S) candidate Niyaz Shaikh ended with 927 votes. There were 13 candidates in the fray — six from political parties and seven Independents.

After the formal announcement, Congress members distributed sweets among party workers, while several danced waving the party flag. As per the Election Commission guidelines, victory celebrations and processions were banned.