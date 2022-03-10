Victory in four States boosts confidence of party’s Karnataka unit ahead of Assembly polls

The decisive victory in four out of five States that went for Assembly elections has boosted the confidence of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Karnataka unit ahead of the 2023 Assembly polls. The party is keen to build the tempo for the Karnataka elections riding on these victories.

The BJP, which was struggling to recoup just two months ago due to political uncertainty marked by groupism, is now aiming at winning the next elections on its own without depending on other allies.

The BJP State unit, which was concerned over caste and community combination, especially after transition of power from veteran leader B.S. Yediyurappa, is now focusing on using the victory in the four State Assemblies as a launch pad for its own poll fight.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced at a programme to celebrate the victory that BJP Karnataka unit leaders would embark on a State tour to strengthen the party ahead of the 2023 Assembly elections.

The absence of a strong second line leadership has always made the party State unit to look at its Central leadership for wooing voters. However, a senior party leader said there is an attempt to link the Karnataka Assembly elections with the recent elections to five States to galvanise its cadre and second line leaders. The party, which will hold its State executive by March end, is expected to chalk out a plan of action, including the State tour.

The BJP is said to be keen on making inroads into the Vokkaliga belt of Old Mysuru region. “Vokkaliga belt has always remained elusive and a weak area for us. Now, we want to give a special focus on this area as this could tilt the poll balance towards us,” observed a party functionary.

Three from State

The victories have also helped three State leaders to emerge strongly on the political scene. While Union Minister Pralhad Joshi was in-charge of Uttarakhand, his colleague Shobha Karandlaje was co in-charge of Uttar Pradesh, and party national general secretary C. T. Ravi was in-charge of Goa.