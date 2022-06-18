:

Chikkamagaluru police will observe Victims’ Day on Sunday. All the police stations on the day will be open for victims to enquire about the status of their complaints.

In a communication to the media Chikkamagaluru SP Akshay M. Hakay said between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. the victims could visit the station and consult the senior officers. They could check the progress of the investigation and seek assistance, if required, in court matters.

The SP has appealed to the public to make use of the occasion.