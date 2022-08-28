Victims brought to Chitradurga

Sri Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru | Photo Credit: SANJAYRITTI

A day after the Mysuru police registered a case under POCSO act against Sri Murugha Sharana of Chitradurga math, Chitradurga police began investigations. The case was transferred to Chitradurga on Saturday.

"The victim girls have reached Chitradurga on Sunday. Their statement would be recorded before the CWC today. Later medical examination of victims and spot mahjar will be done", a senior police officer said. "Based on evidences available, the investigation officers will take a call on arresting the accused," the officer said.