Victims brought to Chitradurga
Chitradurga POCSO case
A day after the Mysuru police registered a case under POCSO act against Sri Murugha Sharana of Chitradurga math, Chitradurga police began investigations. The case was transferred to Chitradurga on Saturday.
"The victim girls have reached Chitradurga on Sunday. Their statement would be recorded before the CWC today. Later medical examination of victims and spot mahjar will be done", a senior police officer said. "Based on evidences available, the investigation officers will take a call on arresting the accused," the officer said.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.