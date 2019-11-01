Vice-President to attend JSS AHER’s convocation tomorrow

Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu will be attending the 10th convocation of JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research (JSS AHER) here on November 2.

As the chief guest, he will deliver the convocation address. Shivarathri Deshikendra Swami, Chancellor of JSS AHER, will be present. The Vice-President will also give away gold medals and prizes on the occasion.

Governor Vajubhai Rudabhai Vala and Minister in-charge of Mysuru district V. Somanna will be present. The convocation will be held at 4.30 p.m. at JSS Medical Institutions Campus, S.S. Nagara.

A total of 1,668 students will be conferred with Bachelor, Masters, and Doctoral degrees in Medicine, Dentistry, Pharmacy, Management Studies, Life Sciences and Biomedical Sciences. As many as 43 candidates will be sharing 60 medals and awards given for their academic excellence and 52 candidates will be awarded PhD degrees.

Six candidates will be receiving the medical super specialty degree (DM and M.Ch.) and seven candidates, Master of Philosophy (Clinical Psychology), a release said here.

The foundation stone for the global campus of JSS AHER was recently laid by President Ram Nath Kovind at Varuna. The campus is coming up on 101.56 acres.

Currently, 147 academic programmes are being offered by four constituent colleges and three university departments and around 5,500 students are currently pursuing various programmes in JSS AHER.

The academy has around 68 official collaborations (MoUs and MoAs) with universities worldwide. This year, 23 MoUs were signed of which five are international. These collaborations include partnerships with academic institutes, national and international research institutes and multinational industries. Under the MoU and through various other collaborative activities, more than 100 leaders and scientists from academia, research, industries and management had visited JSS AHER in the last one year, the release added.