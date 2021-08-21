Vice-President sees musical pillars of Hampi

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu was in Hampi on August 21, 2021 with his family.

Kalaburagi

21 August 2021 13:19 IST

M. Venkaiah Naidu visited the world heritage site with his family

Vice-president of India M. Venkaiah Naidu, along with his wife M. Usha and other family members, visited monuments at the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Hampi in Vijayanagara district on August 21.

They arrived in helicopters of the Indian Air Force from Hubballi on August 20 and visited the Tungabhadra reservoir in the evening. On August 21 morning, the family went on a tour of Hampi.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Naidu first took darshan of Virupaksheshwara Pampambike and Bhuvaneshwari deities in the morning. The Naidu couple was offered garlands by a temple elephant.

The family later visited the major monuments, including Lotus Mahal and stone chariot in Hampi, which had served as the capital of the Vijayanagara empire.

Officials of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) explained the features of each monument to the Vice President.

Officials explaining features of the monuments to Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu, in Hampi on August 21, 2021.

The Vice President was shown the amazing pillars and the magic they are capable of.

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu takes a close look at the famed musical pillars, in Hampi on August 21, 2021.

The district administration had made elaborate security arrangements for the Vice President's visit.

During an interaction with media representatives, Mr. Naidu called upon young people to visit the UNESCO World Heritage Site.

"The monuments of Hampi tell the story of our ancient history, rich culture and heritage, the greatness of our civilisation and the goodness of our kings, especially Sri Krishnadevaraya who had rule the land. Our culture, literature, music are depicted in the monuments here, and it is a beautiful place that gives a total account of the Vijayanagara empire that had spread from here to Udayagiri... I suggest to youngsters, particularly the student community, to visit Hampi so that they can know the cultural heritage and feel proud of their forefathers... I am happy that the Archaeological Survey of India is preserving our culture for the next generation. It is the duty of all citizens, particularly the people of this region, to cooperate (with the administration) for the conservation the site," Mr. Naidu said.