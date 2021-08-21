Karnataka

Vice-President sees musical pillars of Hampi

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu was in Hampi on August 21, 2021 with his family.  

 

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu visited the world heritage site of Hampi in Karnataka on August 21. He was accompanied by his family members. He was taken around the site by local officials, including a guide of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

Officials explaining features of the monuments to Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu, in Hampi on August 21, 2021.

Officials explaining features of the monuments to Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu, in Hampi on August 21, 2021.  

 

Hampi is located in Vijayanagara district. It was the capital of the Vijayanagar empire. The ruins of the Vijayanagar empire attracts tourists from all over the world. The centerpiece is the Vitthala temple, whose features include musical pillars.

The Vice President was shown the amazing pillars and the magic they are capable of.

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu takes a close look at the famed musical pillars, in Hampi on August 21, 2021.

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu takes a close look at the famed musical pillars, in Hampi on August 21, 2021.  

 


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 21, 2021 1:27:46 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/vice-president-sees-musical-pillars-of-hampi/article36029217.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY