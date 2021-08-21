Vice-President sees musical pillars of Hampi

M. Venkaiah Naidu visited the world heritage site with his family

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu visited the world heritage site of Hampi in Karnataka on August 21. He was accompanied by his family members. He was taken around the site by local officials, including a guide of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

Officials explaining features of the monuments to Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu, in Hampi on August 21, 2021.

Hampi is located in Vijayanagara district. It was the capital of the Vijayanagar empire. The ruins of the Vijayanagar empire attracts tourists from all over the world. The centerpiece is the Vitthala temple, whose features include musical pillars.

The Vice President was shown the amazing pillars and the magic they are capable of.