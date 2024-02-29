Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar to visit IIT Dharwad today

February 29, 2024 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - Belagavi

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar will visit Hubballi and Dharwad on Friday.

He will arrive at the Hubballi airport at 1.35 p.m. and proceed to the new campus of IIT Dharwad.

He will inaugurate some buildings and facilities, including the Knowledge Resource and Data Centre, Central Learning Theatre (CLT) and two new entrance gates at 2.30 p.m.

He will address a gathering of students, faculty and staff from the institute.

Governor Thawarchand Gehlot, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, Chairman of the Legislative Council Basavaraj Horatti and other elected representatives and Director of IIT Dharwad Venkappayya R. Desai will be present.

District in-charge Minister Santosh Lad will preside over the function.

Mr. Dhankhar will inaugurate M.M. Joshi Eye institute’s EYESIRI, a new super-speciality eye hospital, in Hubballi at 5 p.m. He will leave for New Delhi later.