GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar to visit IIT Dharwad today

February 29, 2024 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar will inaugurate some buildings and facilities on the new campus of IIT in Dharwad.

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar will inaugurate some buildings and facilities on the new campus of IIT in Dharwad. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar will visit Hubballi and Dharwad on Friday.

He will arrive at the Hubballi airport at 1.35 p.m. and proceed to the new campus of IIT Dharwad.

He will inaugurate some buildings and facilities, including the Knowledge Resource and Data Centre, Central Learning Theatre (CLT) and two new entrance gates at 2.30 p.m.

He will address a gathering of students, faculty and staff from the institute.

Governor Thawarchand Gehlot, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, Chairman of the Legislative Council Basavaraj Horatti and other elected representatives and Director of IIT Dharwad Venkappayya R. Desai will be present.

District in-charge Minister Santosh Lad will preside over the function.

Mr. Dhankhar will inaugurate M.M. Joshi Eye institute’s EYESIRI, a new super-speciality eye hospital, in Hubballi at 5 p.m. He will leave for New Delhi later.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.