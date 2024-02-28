Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar to inaugurate eye hospital in Hubballi tomorrow

February 28, 2024 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - Belagavi

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar will inaugurate EYESIRI, a super-speciality eye hospital of M.M. Joshi Eye Institute, in Hubballi on Friday.

The new hospital is situated on Unkal-Hosur Bypass Road, next to Shakuntala Memorial Hospital. It has five floors spanning 60,000 sq ft area.

Each floor has North and South wings, housing various aspects of hospital functionality, with a clutter-free ambience consisting of spacious waiting areas and ultramodern and aesthetically designed consultation rooms.

The departments include cataract service, cornea and refractive surgery, glaucoma, paediatric ophthalmology and squint and retina service. Utmost care will be given for visually disabled patients.

The highlight of this hospital is a stainless steel modular operation theatre, ISO class-6 cleanroom with zero contamination, 0.3 microns laminar air flow, double skin plenum with bioclad material, thus minimising risk of infection. This floor has cutting edge technology gadgets of refractive surgery, a procedure to correct spectacle number.

The present hospital in Hosur will also function as before and consultations and surgeries will happen at both the places.

Expert consultants will be available in both the hospitals at predetermined timings. This new addition of modern facility will not only add more floor space for eye care but also set a new benchmark for quality eye care with state-of-the-art instrumentation and committed, expert doctors and staff in North Karnataka, said a release.

M.M. Joshi Eye Institute was started in 1967 in a modest way, by Dr. M.M. Joshi, who was the first ophthalmology post-graduate surgeon to start private practice in Karnataka. The new hospital is expected to serve patients not only from Karnataka but also from other States.