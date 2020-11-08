Vice-Chancellors appointed to four cluster universities

Bengaluru

08 November 2020 00:20 IST

Vice-Chancellors were appointed to four cluster universities on Saturday.

Gomathi Devi L., of Bangalore University, has been appointed as the first Vice-Chancellor of Maharani Cluster University, Bengaluru. While Harish Ramaswamy, professor at Karnatak University, Dharwad, has been appointed as the first V-C of Raichur University, G. Kotreshwar, retired professor, Mysore University, has been appointed as the special officer of Raichur University.

Shrinivas S. Balli, professor at Basaveshwar Engineering College (Autonomous), Bagalkot, has been appointed as V-C of Nrupathunga University, Bengaluru. Puttaraju, principal, SJB Institute of Technology, Bengaluru, will be V-C of Mandya University.

