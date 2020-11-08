Karnataka

Vice-Chancellors appointed to four cluster universities

Vice-Chancellors were appointed to four cluster universities on Saturday.

Gomathi Devi L., of Bangalore University, has been appointed as the first Vice-Chancellor of Maharani Cluster University, Bengaluru. While Harish Ramaswamy, professor at Karnatak University, Dharwad, has been appointed as the first V-C of Raichur University, G. Kotreshwar, retired professor, Mysore University, has been appointed as the special officer of Raichur University.

Shrinivas S. Balli, professor at Basaveshwar Engineering College (Autonomous), Bagalkot, has been appointed as V-C of Nrupathunga University, Bengaluru. Puttaraju, principal, SJB Institute of Technology, Bengaluru, will be V-C of Mandya University.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 8, 2020 12:20:26 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/vice-chancellors-appointed-to-four-cluster-universities/article33049765.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY