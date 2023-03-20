Vice-Chancellors appointed for seven new universities

March 20, 2023 10:52 pm | Updated 10:52 pm IST - Bengaluru

The State government, on Monday, issued orders appointing Vice-Chancellors for the newly established Universities of Chamarajanagar, Bidar, Haveri, Hassan, Kodagu, Koppal, and Bagalkot.

The names of the newly appointed V-Cs are Dr. B.K. Ravi (Koppal University, Dr. Ashok Sangappa Alur (Kodagu University), Dr. M.R. Gangadhar (Chamarajanagar University), Dr. Anand Sharad Deshpande (Bagalkot University), Dr. B.S. Biradar (Bidar University), Dr. Suresh H. (Haveri University) and Dr. T.C. Taranath, (Hassan University).