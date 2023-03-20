HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Vice-Chancellors appointed for seven new universities

March 20, 2023 10:52 pm | Updated 10:52 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The State government, on Monday, issued orders appointing Vice-Chancellors for the newly established Universities of Chamarajanagar, Bidar, Haveri, Hassan, Kodagu, Koppal, and Bagalkot.

The names of the newly appointed V-Cs are Dr. B.K. Ravi (Koppal University, Dr. Ashok Sangappa Alur (Kodagu University), Dr. M.R. Gangadhar (Chamarajanagar University), Dr. Anand Sharad Deshpande (Bagalkot University), Dr. B.S. Biradar (Bidar University), Dr. Suresh H. (Haveri University) and Dr. T.C. Taranath, (Hassan University).

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.