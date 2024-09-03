Vice-Chancellor and professors of Kuvempu University blame Unified University College Management System for delay in admission

The Vice-Chancellor and senior professors of Kuvempu University have blamed the Unified University College Management System (UUCMS) for the delay in the admission of students, declaring results, and issuing marks cards.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a meeting with the Minister for School Education Madhu Bangarappa, who is also Minister in charge of Shivamogga district at the university on Tuesday, September 3, Prof. Sharath Ananthamurthy, Vice-Chancellor, said the university, though an autonomous institute, had no autonomy since the introduction of UUCMS, the software to manage the colleges. “Earlier, universities conducted examinations and declared results on time. However, since the introduction of the software, there has been a delay. Even if there is a small correction in the date entered on the software, the university staff have to contact the UUCMS coordinator in Bengaluru to make changes,” he said.

The university officials said that admission of students for undergraduate courses had been delayed this year due to the software introduced by the previous government. As the affiliation of 14 private colleges has not been ratified by the UUCMS portal, the colleges cannot admit students. “The II PU results were declared in May this year. Even after three months of the results, we have not been able to admit students and begin degree classes,” said a senior faculty member.

ADVERTISEMENT

Similarly, for the last three years, the students did not get marks cards because of the glitches in the software. “Earlier, each university had its online system to handle the procedures. Because of the centralised system, all universities are facing difficulties,” said another professor.

Distance education

Regarding the depleting financial resources for the university, senior professors pointed out that earlier the university was allowed to offer courses in distance mode. “The State government took a decision allowing only Karnataka State Open University to conduct courses in distance mode. Because of this decision, all conventional universities lost the source of revenue,” they argued.

They urged the Minister to ensure the universities get back the facility to offer courses in distance mode. “We have the necessary approval from the University Grants Commission and also built the infrastructure required to conduct courses. However, we are not in a position to make use of them. The government has to change its policy in this regard to strengthen the universities,” they stated.

Mr. Madhu Bangarappa assured the university faculty that he would discuss these issues with the Minister for Higher Education and Chief Minister.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.