VHP stages protest against murder of Jain monk in Belagavi

BJP delegation led by State unit president Nalin Kumar Kateel visits Hirekodi Nandi Ashram

July 11, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil receiving in Belagavi on Tuesday a memorandum from VHP members who staged a protest against the murder of Jain monk in Hirekodi village. | Photo Credit: P.K. Badiger

Vishwa Hindu Parishat (VHP) members took out a protest rally in Belagavi on Tuesday, against the killing of Jain monk Sri Kamakumara Nandi Maharaj and other issues.

They took out the rally to the Deputy Commissioner’s office and submitted a memorandum condemning the murder and demanding death penalty to the offenders.

They also urged the State government not to repeal laws relating to cow slaughter ban and religious conversion. They submitted a memorandum to Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil, who assured them of sending it to the State government.

They addressed a press conference in which they condemned the murder and sought justice.

Sri Gurusiddha Swami of Karanji Math, Sri Shivananda Shivacharya of Kedar Peetha, Muthnal, VHP district president Srikanth Kadam, other VHP leaders Krishna Bhat and Anand Karalingannanavar, Vinod Doddanavar, community panel member, National Commission for Minorities, and others were present.

Meanwhile, a team of BJP members led by State unit president Nalin Kumar Kateel visited the Hirekodi Nandi Ashram where the monk was killed.

Mr. Kateel later told journalists that he suspects high-handedness of the State government in the matter.

“I believe that senior Ministers and Congress leaders are interfering in the investigation. Why did the police hold back the names of the accused initially? Who are the forces behind the murder? Are the investigating officers trying to protect any of the accused? Is this an attempt at appeasement of some community?” Mr. Kateel said.

He asked Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to ensure prompt and scientific investigation in the case.

