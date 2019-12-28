VHP reiterates demand for amendment to Articles 29, 30

Reiterating its demand before the government, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) said here on Friday that there was a need to amend Article 29 and Article 30 of the Constitution to bring parity among all educational institutions irrespective of the whether they were being managed by the minorities or members of the majority community.

Addressing presspersons after the inauguration of a joint meeting of the central board of trustees and governing council of the VHP, all-India joint general secretary of the parishad Surendra Kumar Jain said the two Articles gave special benefits and privileges to the minorities to manage their educational and religious institutions.

“Separating minority and majority is not secular in nature. It is anti-constitutional. The benefits should be imparted to all irrespective of their religion or faith,” he said.

Mr. Jain said the two Articles denied same rights to educational institutions managed by majority community. The amendments should be brought about in a manner without disturbing the existing rights of minorities. “We are merely seeking parity to be able to teach our own syllabi and values consistent with Hindu religion,” he said, and added that provisions of the Articles should be universally applicable to all.

He clarified that the VHP was not demanding withdrawal of grants or other privileges extended to educational institutions managed by the minorities. The two Articles should be amended to give equal rights to all to manage educational institutions without any discrimination.

Mr. Jain said that the meeting would discuss this matter and pass a resolution.

He said that Telangana and Andhra Pradesh governments had been following anti-Hindu policies. “Hindu temple land are being snatched away,” he said. The two State governments have hiked remunerations being given to moulvis and Christian priests, leaving out Hindu priests. There should be parity. The two State governments were doing this in pursuance of their vote-bank politics. “It will encourage conversion activities,” he said. The meeting will pass a resolution against this and discuss about formulating an action plan to launch protests against the two State governments, if necessary.

The meeting would discuss about atrocities and crimes against women and pass a resolution with a concrete action plan to prevent them. It is sad that women were being viewed with distorted mentality.

Mr. Jain said that Muslims have been instigated to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC).