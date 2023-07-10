VHP demands fair and transparent probe into murder of Jain monk

July 10, 2023 06:17 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Condemning the brutal killing of Jain monk Sri Kamakumar Nandi Maharaj in Chikkodi taluk in Belagavi district, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has demanded that the State government institute a fair and transparent probe into the murder and sought strict action against those involved in the crime.

VHP Dharmacharya Prachar Pramukh Basavaraj Hiremath and Vice-President of VHP, North Karnataka, Lingaraj Appa, addressing presspersons in Kalaburagi on Monday, demanded that the government initiate stern action against those involved in killing the Jain monk.

Mr. Hiremath also demanded that the government take steps to avoid such heinous incidents in future and also enhance the safety and protection of religious leaders belonging to different communities.

Mr. Hiremath also demanded that the Centre implement the Uniform Civil Code. He further added that the personal laws that differ based on religious affiliations can create divisions among communities. With the Uniform Civil Code in place, all citizens will be governed by a common set of laws that transcend religious boundaries, he said.