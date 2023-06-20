VHP, BJP protest against Congress over anti-conversion law

June 20, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - Shivamogga

Leaders of Vishwa Hindu Parishad and the BJP staged protests in Shivamogga, on Tuesday, June 20, opposing Karnataka government’s decision to withdraw the anti-conversion law, passed during the previous BJP regime.

The protesters took a march from Gopi Circle to the Deputy Commissioner’s office, where they staged a dharna. Addressing the gathering, district VHP president J.R. Vasudev argued that India is a Hindu nation and the constitution had allowed people belonging to other religions to live in harmony. However, his organisation would not accept religious conversion through force or allurement. The State government should not withdraw the law passed to stop such activities.

Former Minister K.S. Eshwarappa maintained that it was the duty of every Hindu to protect Hindu religion and fight against those who tried to convert Hindus. The BJP would strongly oppose any attempts to withdraw the law.

S.N. Channabasappa, Shivamogga MLA; S. Rudre Gowda, MLC; RSS leader Pattabhiram, and others took part in the protest.

Similarly, BJP leaders including Lok Sabha member B.Y. Raghavendra, B.Y.Vijayendra, Shikaripur MLA; BJP district president T.D. Megharaj and other leaders, took part in a protest march in Shikaripur on the day. The protesters also submitted a memorandum to the Shikaripur tahsildar on the issue.