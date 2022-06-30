VHP, Bajrang Dal condemn murder

Members of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal staging a protest in Kalaburagi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

Members of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal staged a protest in Kalaburagi on Thursday condemning the brutal murder of a tailor, Kanhaiya Lal, in Udaipur.

The agitators formed a human chain at Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel Chowk and demanded strict action against the perpetrators of the crime. The criminals have made a mockery of the Constitution, they said.

The two criminals, who have identified themselves as Raiz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad, have even issued death threats to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Hindu organisations, they said.

The agitators also raised slogans against the Rajasthan government and demanded immediate legal action against both the accused for spreading terror through such brutality.