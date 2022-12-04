VHP activists now want to hold rituals on Bababudangiri shrine premises

December 04, 2022 09:35 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - Hassan

After their long-pending demand for the appointment of Hindu priests at the cave shrine atop Bababudangiri in Chikkamagaluru taluk was fulfilled, though on a temporary basis, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad is now asking that they be permitted to conduct the rituals during the Datta Jayanti on the premises of the syncretic shrine.

VHP district secretary Yogeshraj Urs told The Hindu that the organisation had submitted an application to the management committee of Sri Guru Dattatreya Bababudan Swamy Dargah/Peetha, seeking permission to conduct a “homa” and other rituals next to the tulasi katte, platform of the tulsi plant, on the shrine premises during Datta Jayanti celebrations.

“All these years, we were holding homas in a shed outside the disputed area. This time, we have sought to hold them on the shrine premises. Anyhow, Hindu priests have been appointed to conduct Hindu rituals. They will do the rituals,” he said. Chikkamagaluru district administration has made elaborate security arrangements to avoid any untoward incident during the celebrations this year.

The Commissioner of Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments Department, on Saturday, issued an order clearing the appointment of Sandeep P.M. of Bagepalli in Chickballapur district and Sridhar K. of Bommanakudige of Sringeri taluk as priests for Datta Jayanti celebrations “on a temporary basis”.

The names were recommended by the eight-member management committee, constituted recently, as per the recommendations of the Cabinet sub-committee headed by Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs J.C. Madhuswamy.

Meanwhile, Syed Ghouse Mohiyuddin Shah Khadri, the hereditary administrator of the shrine, has opposed the constitution of the management committee and the appointment of priests. He told The Hindu that the High Court had ordered to maintain the status quo on the issue. The matter is still pending before the court, he said. He had filed a writ appeal challenging the court’s order that quashed the previous government’s order authorising him to appoint the muzawar to perform rituals at the shrine.

The Government Order on Saturday cites the writ appeal and says that the appointment of the priests is temporary and subject to the final outcome of the pending appeal.

