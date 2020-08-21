VFS Global launches service for COVID-19 sample collection

Bengaluru

21 August 2020 15:58 IST

As borders re-open and travel restrictions ease gradually, convenient and reliable pre-departure COVID-19 testing solutions are already being made mandatory by some countries, while others are considering implementing them for all incoming travellers to ease the pressure of on-arrival testing.

To meet this demand, VFS Global has launched an online appointment booking service for COVID-19 RT-PCR Sample Collection that is available for customers in Bengaluru, starting on Friday. This service is offered in association with a network of certified medical laboratories approved by the Central government and having all due accreditations for swab collection for COVID-19.

Advertising

Advertising

Customers can book appointments on VFS Global’s website and provide samples at designated associate medical laboratories. In addition, At Your Doorstep’ service option is available to enable sample collection from the safety and comfort of a customer’s home.

Vinay Malhotra, Regional Group COO – South Asia, Middle East & North Africa, and Americas, said, “We believe a convenient and reliable pre-departure COVID-19 sample collection/testing solution can become a catalyst in the recovery process of international travel by providing an assurance to destination countries, airlines and travellers and by becoming a major risk-mitigator. Countries might even consider making this mandatory for incoming travellers to ease the pressure of testing upon arrival.”