Vets, forest frontline staff get skills on wildlife rescue

December 21, 2023 07:02 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

A workshop on “Wildlife Rescue and Management” was organised by Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens, Mysuru here from December 18 to 20, involving veterinarians and frontline staff of the Forest Department.

This is an attempt to build capacity and add skill sets to veterinarians working in high-conflict areas of seven districts (Kodagu, Chikkamagalur, Hassan, Mysuru, Mandya, Chamarajanagara, and Ramanagara) besides the staff deployed in Leopard Task Force, and Elephant Task Force.

A total of 36 participants took part in the workshop comprising 18 Veterinary Officers working in Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services, four Private Veterinarians, and 14 staff members working in the Elephant and Leopard Task Force.

The Resource Persons involved in the workshop deliberated on the rising cases of human-wildlife conflict in the above districts. Emphasis was given on safety protocols, occupational hazard of wildlife conflict mitigation teams, tranquilising / immobilising drugs, advanced animal restraining equipment, field observation techniques, and use of digital and IT solutions in IEC (Information, Education and Communication).

Hands on sessions were conducted on firearm simulation, use of advanced equipment in wildlife rescue operations etc.

Senior Officers of Karnataka Forest Department – Kumar Pushkar APCCF (Wildlife), Saswati Mishra, APCCF (Project Elephant/Project Tiger), A.K. Singh, APCCF and Member Secretary, Zoo Authority of Karnataka, Malathi Priya, Conservator of Forests, Mysuru circle, Basavaraj DCF, Mysuru division, Sourabh Kumar, DCF, Wildlife Division, Mysuru, Seema, DCF, Hunsur, Roshni, Deputy Director, Mysuru Zoo, veterinarians, RFOs. and Mysuru zoo staff were present.

