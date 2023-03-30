Veterinarian’s wife robbed by couple who joined household two months ago

March 30, 2023 09:52 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - Bengaluru

A couple hailing from Nepal, who joined the house of a veterinary doctor as a security guard and help nearly two months ago, tied up the doctor’s wife and robbed her of ₹13 lakh worth jewellery and an iPhone in Govindapura. Recently, the South East Division Police had cracked two similar cases where couples hailing from Nepal posed as job seekers, joined households as helps only to rob them later.

Arshan Shahid, the doctor, was staying in Veerannapalya with his wife Lubna and their two children. Around two months ago, Deepak and Anjali joined the household and gained the trust of the family.

On Wednesday afternoon, Arshan was at work and his son in college, and Lubna was home with their four-year-old son. Deepak and Anjali allegedly let two of their associates into the house. They tied up Lubna in a room, threatened her with dire consequences and snatched the key to the cupboard and fled with the articles. Lubna raised an alarm and neighbours rescued her. The Govindapura police have registered a case and are trying to track down the suspects.

Police Commissioner C.H. Pratap Reddy had recently appealed to citizens to verify backgrounds and seek at least two ID cards from those they were recruiting as house helps.