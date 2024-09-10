The Regional Centre Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS), Bengaluru, has scheduled a veterans’ interaction meeting in Kolar on September 22.

The objective of the meeting is to create awareness among all the ex-servicemen and their dependent families in Kolar district and adjoining areas on the existing policies and procedures of the ECHS for availing of medical treatment.

Staff from the regional centre would cover the procedures and processes related to ECHS membership cards, availing medical treatment through the ECHS at empanelled hospitals, emergency admissions in non-empanelled hospitals and other issues of medical claims in detail.

A lecture on cardiac and lifestyle diseases and their prevention and dental hygiene is also planned at the meeting.

The event will be an effective platform for veterans to have a greater understanding of the ECHS policies and dispel any doubts they have about their entitlements under the scheme.

The concluding part of the event will have an open house for the veterans to clarify any doubts. A group photo of the participants has also been planned.

The venue of the meet is Suvarna Kannada Bhavana, opposite Hope Hospital, near ETCM Hospital Circle, Kurubarapete, Kolar. About 200 to 250 veterans along with their dependent family members are expected to attend the meeting.