Writer Gurulinga Kapse is no more

Writer, Central Sahitya Academi and Rajyotsava awardee Gurulinga Kapse passed away at a private hospital in Dharwad late night on March 26 after a spell of illness.

A native of B.K. Loni village in Indi taluk of Vijayapura district in Karnataka, Gurulinga Kapse had served as Professor at Karnatak University and chairman of Kannada Sahitya Academy.

He had written extensively in Kannada and translated several works from Marathi to Kannada. He was known for his contribution to children’s literature in Kannada.

He had won the Central Sahitya Akademi’s annual translation award for the year 2022 for his Kannada book Ondu Putada Kathe (A short story), which is a translation of Marathi writer V.S. Khandekar’s Marathi autobiography Ek Panachi Kahani.

Several writers and leaders visited his residence at Durga Colony in Dharwad to pay their last respects.

He is survived by two sons and two daughters. His family members have decided to donate his body to Dr. Ramalingannavar Hospital in Bailhongal.

