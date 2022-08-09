Veteran socialist leader and progressive farmer B.V. Rama Reddy dead

Progressive farmer and leader B.V. Rama Reddy, who played a key role in strengthening CPM in Bagepalli, died on Monday.

The 82-year-old leader, who had followers cutting across party lines, had taken to farming in his native village of Booragamadagu village at Bagepalli taluk in Chickballapur district after obtaining a Masters Degree in Economics from the University of Mysuru in 1960s.

Coming from a wealthy farming family, he used his land for demonstrating various techniques of advanced and scientific farming. He had set up a seed production unit in the late 60s that had caught the attention of not just farmers, but also farm scientists. He was known for helping a large number of students from difficult background to pursue their studies by offering them accommodation and food at his house.

A keen participant in panchayat raj institutions since early 80s, he had also served as ZP member and won national award for his role in water conservation. He had also held various grassroot level posts like the chairman of Primary Land Development Bank and Agricultural Co-operative Society.

An ardent reader of The Hindu, he was known for creating awareness among farmers and farm labourers about the articles published in the newspaper.

His last rites were performed at his native village on Tuesday.