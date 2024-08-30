Veteran politician K.H. Srinivasa passes away

Veteran politician K.H. Srinivasa died following prolonged illness in Bengaluru on Friday. He was 86 and survived by wife, three daughters, and a son.

Srinivasa, a native of Shivamogga district, served as Minister for Energy as well as Kannada and Culture in the Cabinet of then Chief Minister D. Devaraj Urs, besides also working as his political secretary.

He had also served as political secretary to former Chief Minister J.H. Patel and worked as Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council when S.M. Krishna was the Chief Minister. He served as MLA three times besides being nominated to the Council once. He worked in all the three major political parties of Congress, Janata Dal (S), and BJP at different points of time.

A lawyer by profession, Srinivasa had a flair for writing and published an anthology of poems in Kannada and also translated a play of French philosopher and playwright Jean-Paul Sartre into Kannada. He translated the speeches of Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi during their visits to Karnataka.

Several leaders, including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Law Minister H.K. Patil, condoled the death of Srinivasa.