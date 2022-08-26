Veteran leader Chandre Gowda celebrates 86th birthday

Special Correspondent Bengaluru
August 26, 2022 22:05 IST

Veteran politician D.B. Chandre Gowda being greeted by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on his birthday in Bengaluru on Friday.

Veteran Karnataka politician and former Minister D.B. Chandre Gowda on Friday celebrated his 86th birthday at his residence in Bengaluru. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai called on Mr. Gowda and wished him.

Mr. Gowda served as the Speaker of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, was a three-term MLA, an MLC, and a three-term member of the Lok Sabha.

He was elected to the Lok Sabha first time on the Congress ticket in 1971 and later in 1977.  In 1978, he resigned to allow India Gandhi to enter the Lok Sabha from Chikkamagaluru constituency. He was elected to the Lok Sabha on the BJP ticket in 2009.

He also served as the Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly and served as Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs. In his long political career, he served as a member of various political parties, including Janata Dal, Congress, and BJP.

