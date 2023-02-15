Veteran lashes out at Defence Minister for skipping inauguration of National Military Memorial

February 15, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - Bengaluru

Col. Rajan (retd), convenor, Military Veterans Karnataka, has expressed anger and anguish over Defence Minister Rajnath Singh not turning up to inaugurate the National Military Memorial in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

Mr. Singh was scheduled to inaugurate the memorial at 5.30 p.m. by laying wreaths at the Veeragallu (hero stone) and about over 100 ex-servicemen and a dozen Veer Naaris (widows of soldiers) had gathered and were awaiting for the arrival of the Defence Minister.

Mr. Rajan said they were informed at around 3.30 p.m., by the Director of Karnataka Rajya Sainik Welfare and Resettlement, that the inaugural function had been cancelled.

‘Mindset of politicians’

“This act of Mr. Singh is a reflection of the mindset of politicians in India who have scant or no regard or respect for soldiers who lay down their lives for the country, ex-Servicemen who have given the prime of their youth to the nation; and widows of soldiers who have laid down their lives for the country in wars and in counter-insurgency operations in J&K and in the States of the North-East,” Mr. Rajan said.