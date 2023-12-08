Veteran Kannada actor Leelavathi passes away

December 08, 2023 10:32 pm | Updated 10:32 pm IST

Veteran Kannada actor Leelavathi passed away at a private hospital at Nelamangala, near Bengaluru, on Friday after a prolonged illness. She was 85.

She was admitted to the hospital following respiratory complications. She is survived by her son, Vinod Raj, who is also an actor.

Having acted in over 600 films, Leelavathi was also a part of several noted Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu projects. Following her stint in theatre, Leelavathi made her film debut in Bhakta Prahlada (1958). Her debut as a heroine in Kannada was Mangalya Yoga (1958).

Ranadheera Kanteerava, a historical with Dr. Rajkumar in the lead role, was Leelavathi’s first noteworthy performance. She then forged a great on-screen chemistry with the Kannada thespian, acting in blockbusters such as Gaali Gopura, Kulavadhu, Veera Kesari, Bhagya Devathe and so on with him.

Leelavathi entered the film industry in the early 1960s, and was a sought-after actor till the late 1980s. She featured in around 400 Kannada films. The versatile actor featured in varied genres such as family drama, historical, social drama and more.

Leelavathi was a recipient of Dr. Rajkumar Lifetime Achievement Award (in 2000) from the Karnataka government.

Several leaders from across the film industry of South India, besides political leaders condoled the passing away of Leelavathi. The final rites will be conducted on Saturday.