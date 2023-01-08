Veteran journalist Sathyanarayana passes away

January 08, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - BENGALURU

Veteran journalist K. Sathyanarayana passed away in Bengaluru on Sunday. He was 82. He is survived by wife and a daughter.

His journalistic career had spanned over six decades. He had begun his career in Thaayinadu in 50s and then joined Kannada Prabha where he worked for over three decades. He had worked as editor of both Kannada Prabha and Indian Express.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah, former Chief Ministers H.D. Kumaraswamy and B.S. Yediyurappa, and KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar have condoled the death of the veteran journalist.