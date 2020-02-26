Veteran journalist Patil Puttappa’s condition stable

Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad Deepa Cholan and Managing Director of NWKRTC Rajendra Cholan meeting Patil Puttappa at KIMS Hospital in Hubballi on Tuesday.

HUBBALLI

26 February 2020 09:25 IST

Centenarian and veteran journalist Patil Puttappa, who was admitted to Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) a fortnight ago, has responded well to treatment and his health condition continues to be stable.

On Tuesday, Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad Deepa Cholan, Managing Director of HDBRTS and NWKRTC Rajendra Cholan and others visited the hospital and enquired about his health condition. Director of KIMS Ramalingappa Antaratani and Medical Superintendent Arun Kumar briefed them about Mr. Puttappa’s condition.

Later speaking to presspersons, Dr. Ramalingappa said that Mr. Puttappa’s condition had improved a great deal ever since he was admitted a fortnight ago. He was admitted to the hospital with low BP and medical investigation revealed that he was suffering from lung and kidney infection and his haemoglobin level was also low.

Advertising

Advertising

But after treatment, he had improved a great deal and they were planning to conduct a minor surgery for an old ailment in a day or two. “His condition is stable and after the surgery and recuperation, we will discharge him from hospital,” Dr. Ramalingappa said.

Several seers and political leaders have, in the last couple of days, visited KIMS Hospital one after the other to enquire about the health condition of the veteran journalist and former Rajya Sabha member.