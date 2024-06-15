Veteran journalist Madanmohan passes away in Hubballi

Veteran journalist and Karnataka Rajyotsava awardee M. Madanmohan, who served The Hindu for 47 years, passed away in a hospital in Hubballi on June 15 after a brief period of illness.

He was 83. He is survived by wife Sujata, journalist son Raghav and daughter Suhasini.

Known for his simplicity and straightforward nature, Madanmohan was known for his in-depth analysis of Karnataka politics and also Goa. He was an authority on the panchayat raj system and inter-State water disputes.

Born into a family of journalists, he had begun his career in journalism at the age of 18 and retired from The Hindu in 2005 as special correspondent. Post-retirement, he contributed articles to various vernacular newspapers and portals.

