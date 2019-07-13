Veteran journalist CMR passes away

Veteran journalist C.M. Ramachandra passed away here on Friday owing to age-related complications. The 94-year-old journalist was the Editorial Representative of The Hindu in Karnataka.

He is survived by his son. Born on April 24, 1925, Mr. Ramachandra joined The Hindu on July 1, 1952 after a four-year stint in Deccan Herald. He retired from the organisation in 1992, but continued to write political commentary regularly for Frontline.

Known for his mastery of political developments in Karnataka, he had covered the beat right from the State’s formation on November 1, 1956. His reporting on the developments in 1969, when the Congress was in the throes of a split — into Congress (O) and the Congress (I) — around the presidential elections, was considered perceptive.

Bangalore was then the hotspot of the ‘Syndicate’ and the venue of several heated sessions that determined the future of the party. An AICC session was held in Lalbagh in 1960.

CMR, as he was popularly called, was among the earliest to win the Rajyotsava award, for excellence in journalism in December 1985.

The author of several books, among his best known works are ‘Battle for the White House’, on the aspects of Presidential elections based on months of travel and stay in the United States of America; ‘A Scribe’s Odyssey’, chronicling the reminiscences of his professional career; ‘A Pithamaha’s Bible for Swindlers’, on confidence tricksters; ‘India’s Most Admired and Hunted Chief Minister - Ramakrishna Hegde’; ‘The Dalits of America - Their Gandhis and Ambedkars’; and ‘Rare and Magnificent Monument to Democracy and Popular Supremacy - Vidhana Soudha’. His last book, ‘Cockpit of India’s Political Battles - Karnataka’, was released in May this year.

Many have expressed condolences on his death. Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy said CMR was a voice of authority on Karnataka’s political history and represented value-based journalism.