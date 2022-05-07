Vet services at the doorstep of livestock owners

Call toll-free 1962 for availing ambulance services

Mobile Veterinary Clinic vehicles, funded by the Department of Animal, were launched in front of Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on Saturday. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

The State Government on Saturday flagged off 70 veterinary mobile ambulances to provide emergency services to domestic animals at the doorsteps of farmers.

Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Parshottam Rupala and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai launched the facility.

Minister for Animal Husbandry Prabhu Chavan said 275 animal ambulances would be rolled out. In the first phase, 70 ambulances have been delivered. The State has 290 lakh domestic animals and on an average one ambulance would provide services to one lakh animals.

The mobile veterinary services project would provide timely treatment on receipt of toll-free calls at 1962 at the doorstep of the livestock owner and help in maintaining the health of animals, increasing the productivity of animals, Mr. Chavan said. The Centre was funding the ambulance project. Similar projects had already been launched in Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Gujarat.

When a distress call from the livestock owner is received at any time of the day at the 1962 Emergency Response Centre, basic details are collected and information disseminated to the nearest ambulance. The ambulance along with the veterinary doctor and assistant reach the doorstep of the livestock owner, assess the condition of the sick cattle and provide on-site treatment.