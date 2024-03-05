Vested interests want me to be part of national politics, says Yatnal

March 05, 2024 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - Belagavi

“Some vested interests in the State BJP want to push me into national politics. That is because they see me as a bad omen and want to remove me from State politics. But I am not interested in going there. I will stay here and repair all bad elements in the party,” BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal said in Belagavi on Tuesday.

“I have clarified before national leaders that I am not interested in fighting Lok Sabha polls and that I will fight for the victory of anyone who gets party ticket for the general elections,” he said in response to a query.

“Some Congress leaders claimed that pro-Pak slogans were not raised in the Assembly. Now that the FSL report has proved that they were indeed raised, these leaders should resign,” he demanded.

“Leaders like Priyank Kharge and Syed Nasser Hussain should resign from their positions as they earlier falsely said that no such slogans were raised. Priyank Kharge has always been making controversial statements. He does not know how to behave in the Assembly. That is why Home Minister G. Parameshwar has described him as immature,” Mr. Yatnal said.