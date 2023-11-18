ADVERTISEMENT

Vested interests have conspired against B.P. Yatnal, says seer

November 18, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Basava Jaya Mrutyunjaya Swami has alleged that vested interests in the BJP had conspired to see that Basanagouda Patil Yatnal was not made the Leader of the Opposition.

“We had hoped that Mr. Yatnal would be appointed either as the BJP State unit president or the Leader of the Opposition. But we are disappointed now. It is clear that some vested interests within the party have conspired against him,” he told journalists in Vijayapura on Saturday.

“From these two appointments, it is clear that the BJP is anti-Panchamasali community. They have no regard for a senior leader of the community like Mr. Yatnal. The Basavaraj Bommai government did not do justice to us. This has continued under this government as well,” he said.

He demanded that the State Assembly pass a Bill to provide recategorisation facility to the community in the Winter session. “If that does not happen, we will protest in front of the Suvarna Soudha by organising a mass Linga Pooje,” the seer said.

